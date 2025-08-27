Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Alexandre Muller Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 1st Round Match

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Alexandre Muller in the 1st round at US Open 2025
Stefanos Tsitsipas take on Alexandre Muller in the first round of US Open 2025 men's singles draw at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Tsitsipas vs Muller, Grand Slam tennis match live.
Tsitsipas, if one reads the rankings, is the favourite. But in reality, the Greek talent who once breached the top three and tested the best in the business is now fighting his own demons. Now ranked 30 in the world, the 27-year-old from Athens is in the middle of a steep decline.
The two-time Grand Slam finalist (French Open 2021 and Australian Open 2023) lost in the first round in Melbourne and at Wimbledon, and in the second round at the French Open -- arguably his worst run at the Majors.
And Alexandre Muller will be extra-motivated to take on the struggling Greek. Muller, the 28-year-old Frenchman from Poissy, claimed his maiden ATP title in Hong Kong and reached the Rio Open final.
Ranked inside the top 40 (38th now) for the first time, Muller will also look for his first win against Tsitsipas (in the third attempt) and replicate his previous best performance in New York -- a second-round appearance last year.
When and where is the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller, Men's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?
The Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller, Men's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 on Court 17. The match will get started at 1:25 AM IST (Approx).
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.