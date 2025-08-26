Tennis

Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova, US Open: American Legend Shows Fight But Falls In First Round

Venus Williams returned to the US Open after a year away, taking a set off No. 11 seed Karolína Muchova before falling 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in the first round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The seven-time Grand Slam champion displayed glimpses of her vintage game, especially in the second set, but Muchova, last year’s semifinalist, proved too strong in the decider. Despite the loss, Williams’ powerful serve and crisp ball striking reminded fans of her enduring class in her 25th US Open appearance.

US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_1
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, shakes hands with Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

2/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_2
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

3/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_3
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Venus Williams, of the United States, waves to fans after being defeated by Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_4
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_5
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_6
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Venus Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_7
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Venus Williams, of the United States, serves to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_9
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, serves to Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova_10
US Open 2025: Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Venus Williams, of the United States, serves to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

