Tennis

Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova, US Open: American Legend Shows Fight But Falls In First Round

Venus Williams returned to the US Open after a year away, taking a set off No. 11 seed Karolína Muchova before falling 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in the first round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The seven-time Grand Slam champion displayed glimpses of her vintage game, especially in the second set, but Muchova, last year’s semifinalist, proved too strong in the decider. Despite the loss, Williams’ powerful serve and crisp ball striking reminded fans of her enduring class in her 25th US Open appearance.