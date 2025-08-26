Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, shakes hands with Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.
Venus Williams, of the United States, waves to fans after being defeated by Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Venus Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Venus Williams, of the United States, serves to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, serves to Venus Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Venus Williams, of the United States, serves to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.