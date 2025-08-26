HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

HS Prannoy will face Joakim Oldorff in the BWF World Championships 2025
Find out when and where the HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match is being played
Find out where to watch the HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match live on TV and online
HS Prannoy will take on Finland’s Joakim Oldorff in a first-round clash at the BWF World Championships 2025 on Court 2 in Paris on Tuesday, 26 August. Prannoy, a bronze medalist in 2023 and ranked world No. 34, will face a strong challenge from rising star Oldorff, who achieved world rank No. 49 this month.
Prannoy has undergone a patchy season in 2025, reaching the quarter-finals in the India Open. He went down in a three-game loss to Chou Tien-Chen in the China Open, despite turning in an admirable performance. However, after early exits in tournaments like the Indonesia Open, his win-loss record this year is 5-14, with his form affected by previous health issues.
Meanwhile, Prannoy’s opponent for the upcoming fixture is 22-year-old Finnish star Joakim Oldorff. The European Badminton Championships 2024 bronze medalist has continued to pick up titles in the BWF International circuit, including wins at the Welsh and Estonian Internationals.
Oldorff reached the second round at the Canada Open 2025, beating Kuo Kuan-Lin before losing to Kenta Nishimoto. He will now come up against the challenge of Prannoy. If the Indian shuttler succeeds, he will face world No. 2 Anders Antonsen in round two.
HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match being played?
The HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, at 2:50 PM IST.
Where is the HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match being played?
The HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be played at Court 2 in Paris, France.
Where to watch the HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match live online in India?
The HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also be available on the Olympics channel via their website and mobile apps.
Where to watch the HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.