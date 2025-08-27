Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Here is all you need to know about the opening-round women's singles US Open 2025 match between Hailey Baptiste and Katerina Siniakova: preview, recent results, head-to-head stats and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round
Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: The Czech player reached the quarter-finals of the Prague Open. Photo: X/Katerina Siniakova
  • World No. 47 Hailey Baptiste suffered early exits in Cincinnati and Cleveland

  • Up against her is Katerina Siniakova, who recently won a WTA 125 title in Warsaw

  • Winner will take on either Naomi Osaka or Greet Minnen in second round

United States' Hailey Baptiste meets Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in their US Open 2025 women's singles first-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Wednesday (August 27, 2025 as per India time). Watch the Baptiste vs Siniakova tennis match, to be played on court 17, live.

The 23-year-old Baptiste has had a mixed season, reaching the third round in Miami and the fourth round at the French Open, but suffering early exits at the Cincinnati Open and the succeeding Cleveland tournament. The world number 47 lost to Anastasia Zakharova 4-6, 3-6 in her most recent singles outing.

Her opponent Siniakova reached the quarter-finals of the Prague Open and later lost to Naomi Osaka in the second round of Wimbledon. The 76th-ranked Czech player is fresh off a WTA 125 title triumph in Warsaw, her career's second.

Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova: Head-To-Head Record

Tonight's match marks the first meeting between Hailey Baptiste and Katerina Siniakova. The winner will face either former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka or Belgium's Greet Minnen in the next round.

Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova, US Open 2025 First Round: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova, US Open 2025 first-round match be played?

The Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova, US Open 2025 first-round match will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Wednesday, August 27 at around 3:30am IST. The exact timing of the match is subject to when the previous match on the court, between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Billy Harris, ends.

Where will the Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova, US Open 2025 first-round match be telecast and live streamed?

The Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova, US Open 2025 first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Published At:
