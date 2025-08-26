The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at premises linked to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as part of a money laundering investigation.
According to PTI, around a dozen locations in the national capital were being searched by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The investigation against Bharadwaj, 45, who formerly held the health portfolio in Delhi, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged irregularities in health infrastructure projects carried out by the previous AAP government, PTI reported.
According to the party, the case against Bharadwaj is false and dates back to a period when he was not even a minister.
(With inputs from PTI)