World No. 3 Coco Gauff won the French Open earlier this year
Up against her is Ajla Tomljanovic, who reached the quarter-finals of US Open in 2022
United States' top women's singles player Coco Gauff takes on Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in their US Open 2025 women's singles first-round match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday (August 27, 2025 as per India time). Watch the Gauff vs Tomljanovic tennis match live.
The 21-year-old Gauff, who is seeded third, made a strong start to her season before suffering a downslide in results. But she rose again by securing a second Grand Slam at the French Open before going through some more challenging times on court.
Her opponent Tomljanovic reached the quarter-finals of the US Open in 2022, where she beat 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams along the way. Although the Zagreb-born player has not really managed to match her 2022 run since, the 32-year-old hopes to sustain her streak of not exiting in the first round at the Flushing Meadows since 2020.
Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic: Head-To-Head Record
Tonight's match marks the second meeting between Gauff and Tomljanovic. Gauff notched up a comprehensive 6-3, 6-0 win in her only face-off with Tomljanovic at the Paris Olympics.
The winner will face either Croatia's Donna Vekic or Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro for a place in the third round.
Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic, US Open 2025 First Round: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic, US Open 2025 first-round match be played?
The Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic, US Open 2025 first-round match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Wednesday, August 27 at around 4:30am IST.
Where will the Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic, US Open 2025 first-round match be telecast and live streamed?
The Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic, US Open 2025 first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.