Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 1st round women's singles match at the US Open 2025

Japan's Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
  • Osaka takes on Minnen in the women's singles 1st round at US Open 2025

  • Osaka has had a mixed year or so

  • Live Streaming info and more

Naomi Osaka takes on Greet Minnen in the first round women's singles of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Wednesday, August 27. The match will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, NY, USA.

Osaka comes into the tournament with a record of 27-12 this season. The injuries have caught up with her and has affected her form on the court with several early exits. Despite a WTA 125 title this year, Osaka hasn't been able to gather momentum and if she doesn't bring her A game, the Japanese could be on the verge of another top-seed casualty.

Her opponent is 106th rank Greet Minnen who has a WTA 125 title in Birmingham and a semi-final appearance in Texas under her belt. However, several early round exits have impacted her form and could have a difficult time against Osaka.

When and where is the Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen, Women's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?

The Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen, Women's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The match will get started at 4:30 AM IST (Approx).

Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

