The Supreme Court on Monday refused to advance the hearing of petitions concerning the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stating the matter has already been fixed for October 10.
A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai informed petitioners that the case would not be taken up earlier than the scheduled date. Earlier this month, the court had directed the Centre to file its reply within eight weeks, setting the stage for arguments in October.
Lawyers seeking an urgent hearing stressed the constitutional importance of the issue and pointed to the government’s earlier assurances on restoring statehood after the 2019 reorganisation of the region. The bench, however, reiterated that its schedule would stand.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he expected the October hearing to provide clarity and possibly a timeline for statehood restoration, describing it as a matter of priority for his government.
