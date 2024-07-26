Dimension Of Intelligence In Kargil War And Counter-Insurgency Operations

While it is understood that intelligence gathering will have some voids and not every action of the terrorists or an enemy nation can be ascertained ab-initio, but a series of major terrorists’ attacks after the 1999 Kargil War does warrant introspection. Accountability and responsibility have to go in tandem. Action taken on intelligence lapses should be put in the public domain. For it is the fear of reprisals that makes one learn from the past and ensures that similar lapses do not recur.