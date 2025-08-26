HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Finnish Opponent

HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian badminton player HS Prannoy. X | Prannoy HS

HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of HS Prannoy vs Joakim Oldorff from the BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 64 on Tuesday, 26 August. Prannoy, a 2023 bronze medalist ranked 34th in the world, will face Finland’s rising star Joakim Oldorff, ranked 49th. After a mixed 2025 season, including a quarter-final at the India Open and early exits elsewhere, Prannoy looks to regain form, while Oldorff, a European Badminton Championships 2024 bronze medalist, comes off strong performances on the BWF International circuit. The winner will face world No. 2 Anders Antonsen in the second round.

