Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Woody Harrelson In Talks For Lionsgate Musical 'Sailing'

Actor Woody Harrelson is in negotiations to star in Hollywood studio Lionsgate's upcoming musical "Sailing".

undefined
Woody Harrelson Twitter/ ET Canada

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 3:23 pm

Actor Woody Harrelson is in negotiations to star in Hollywood studio Lionsgate's upcoming musical "Sailing".

Touted as a "yacht rock musical comedy", the movie comes from "Rock of Ages" creator Chris D’Arienzo, as per Deadline.

"Sailing" will follow the trials and tribulations of a group of 1970s musicians discovering the smooth sounds and lifestyle from yacht rock. The soft rock music genre dominated FM radio during that period.

D’Arienzo sold the pitch with Jeremy Plager, who will develop and produce with MegaMix's Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer, and Harrelson.

Related stories

Woody Harrelson In Talks To Join Cast Of Yacht Rock Musical 'Sailing'

Woody Allen Plans To Shoot His Last Movie In France

Woody Allen Working On His 50th Film, Says It Might Be His Last

The actor most recently starred in filmmaker Ruben Ostlund's Palme d’Or winning comedy "Triangle of Sadness" and Tom Hardy-starrer "Venom: Let There Be Carnage".

Harrelson's upcoming projects include "Champions" from director Bobby Farrelly and HBO television series "The White House Plumbers".

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chris D'Arienzo Woody Harrelson Sailing Musical
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150