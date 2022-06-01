Actress Maisie Williams became a global sensation with her role of Arya Stark in HBO's ‘Game of Thrones’, talked to British star Thomas Brodie-Sangster to discuss all things India as part of a promotional video for their latest series ‘Pistols’.

Williams, 25, said she fell in love with Indian food after meeting an Indian who used to live in the same building as hers a few years ago.

"I've never been to India, so the best Indian food I've had has been here in the UK. I used to live above an Indian and I would get food from there every single night from my way to home for probably like six to eight months," the actor said in the video, posted on the official YouTube page of streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.

"I was at a dance college at the time and was burning a lot of energy. I could not get away doing that now but it was so delicious and the best Indian food that I had," she added.

Brodie-Sangster, who also featured in ‘Game of Thrones’, reminisced his recent trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan, where he had delicious "garlic naan with fresh ghee" at a local restaurant.

"Jaipur was very cool, it's the pink city. I'd like to see Goa and explore the South (India) bit more, or Mumbai, Bombay. Danny (Boyle) spent a lot of time there and he said that was amazing," the 32-year-old actor added.

Asked whether she has seen a Bollywood movie, Williams said "I haven't had the pleasure to watch any Bollywood film yet, but I would love to be part of one with a good script, singing and dancing,” the actor said.

Williams and Brodie-Sangster's latest series is the Danny Boyle-directed ‘Pistol’, about the British punk rock band ‘Sex Pistols’, which was formed in 1975.

The series covers the story of the renowned band's rocky journey to punk glory, how the band came together, and how they altered the music business, based on Steve Jones' 2017 biography 'Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol'.

Craig Pearce, the writer of 'Moulin Rouge!' created the series, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Williams as Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan, and Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren, aka Malcolm McLaren.

With Inputs From PTI