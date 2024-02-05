When Leonardo DiCaprio Was Browsing Through Victoria's Secret Catalogue On A Film Set

Zwick said in his new book 'Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood': "It seems Leo was currently between gorgeous girlfriends. One morning I walked into the makeup trailer as I often did to discuss the day's work with him."

"I found him in the chair waiting for his turn and noticed he was paging through a Victoria's Secret catalogue. 'What are you doing?' I asked. Connelly was in the chair beside him. Without even looking over, she said, 'Shopping.' "