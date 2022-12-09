Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

When Amitabh Bachchan Was Moved By The Life Of This 'KBC 14' Contestant

Home Art & Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan Was Moved By The Life Of This 'KBC 14' Contestant

Megastar Amitabh Bacchan got emotional listening to the story of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Harsh Kumar Singh. He told the host that he took over the hotseat so that he could use the winning amount for the treatment of his wife.

Amitabh Bachchan
When Amitabh Bachchan Was Moved By The Life Of This 'KBC 14' Contestant KoiMoi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 6:02 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bacchan got emotional listening to the story of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Harsh Kumar Singh. He told the host that he took over the hotseat so that he could use the winning amount for the treatment of his wife.

Saying that he could understand his condition as kidney transplant is not easy and needs a lot of expenditure, Big B extended his best wishes for winning the amount needed for the treatment of his wife.

A 36-year-old manager of SEO and growth at an online platform shared with the host about what he is going through in his life and why he wants to win the game.

He said: "Sir, all of us have planned to do something with our lives. Many times we are successful and a lot of times we are not. A year after my marriage, my wife's chronic kidney disease got detected, and basically, the kidneys were failing. On the 19th of this month, she had her transplant."

"The treatment needs a lot of money and somehow I feel 'KBC' is a platform where we can win a good amount of money with the power of knowledge and do something with our lives."

Furthermore, he added that he wants to invest his winning amount to complete his education.

"I have an interest in the technical side of things as well. I was studying to create websites and when the opportunity of KBC struck, I found it to be important. Thus, I put my studies aside and focused on it and strove towards it. To be very honest, I have had a good experience and so today I am here."

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan KBC Season 14
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead