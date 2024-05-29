Art & Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Unofficially Announces Next Film's Title, Hawk-Eyed Fans Spot 'King' Script In A Viral Video

'King' will mark Suhana Khan's first feature film and she will be collaborating with her father, Shah Rukh Khan.





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that due to his commitments to the Indian Premier League over the past few months, he plans to commence shooting for his next film sometime in July. A new video has surfaced, prompting his fans to speculate that the actor is gearing up for his upcoming project, tentatively titled ‘King.’

A fan club of the actor recently posted a video on X, showcasing his admiration for the acclaimed cinematographer, Santosh Sivan. This came after Sivan was honoured with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last week. The ‘Dunki’ actor, speaking from his office, reminisced about his collaborative experience with the awardee. However, his eagle-eyed fans’ focus seemed to be directed elsewhere.

Some users keenly observed that the script for ‘King,’ which is reported to be the superstar’s forthcoming film, was visible on the table beside his chair in the video. Although some additional details on the cover weren’t distinctly visible, the presence of the script was just about enough to ignite excitement among his fervent fans, who have eagerly awaited his next announcement.

As per various reports, ‘King’ will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and the film will feature some over-the-top action sequences, which will be looked over by Siddharth Anand. In addition to this, the upcoming film will also serve as the theatrical debut for the actor’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with ‘The Archies.’ This project will mark the first collaboration between the father-daughter duo.

Earlier, according to a report by Pinkvilla, it was said that “Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh have been constantly in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan with multiple meetings from October 2023 to February 2024. Sujoy is meticulously working on the script with Sid and SRK. Designing world-class action sequences rests fully on Siddharth.”

The film is being co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. With filming is expected to commence in the latter half of the year, ‘King’ is expected to hit theatres in 2025.  

