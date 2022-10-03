Watch: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Dance Their Hearts Out During Their Sangeet, Shake A Leg On ‘Ranjha Ranjha’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally all set to tie the knot on October 4, amid a 5-day long wedding extravaganza. The couple, who has been dating for a long time, has been trying to get married for over two years now, however, could not due to Covid-19 restrictions, family emergencies or work commitments.

Now as they are getting hitched over this long Dussehra weekend, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their wedding festivities on social media. Now adding to the excitement, we have got hold of a video of Richa and Ali as they dance to their heart’s content during their wedding celebrations in New Delhi.

In the now viral video, the two lovebirds can be seen dancing to the track ‘Ranjha Ranjha’ from ‘Raavan’. Check it out now:

During their mehendi and sangeet in the capital city, the actress looked every inch regal in a custom made outfit by designer Rahul Mishra while Ali looked dapper in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali will officially get married in Mumbai on October 4, and their wedding will take place in the afternoon at the the iconic The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill turned into a luxe event space in Byculla. It will be attended by only 40-50 people, and following that, a Mumbai reception will take place for their friends in the showbiz industry.

Ahead of their wedding celebrations, Richa and Ali, a couple of days ago, shared an audio note, and revealed they had formalised their union in 2020 while sharing a throwback picture featuring the two.

The audio message has Richa saying, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life.” To which Ali adds, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way.”

“We offer you nothing but our love,” they both sign off by saying.