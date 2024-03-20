Watch: Balkaur Singh, Sidhu Moose Wala's Father, Accuses The Punjab Government Of Harassment Over New-Born Baby

The late Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, has made a shocking claim in a video shared on Tuesday night. Singh, who recently became a father again, accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of harassment after this child was born on Sunday. Balkaur Singh and his wife, Charan Kaur, welcomed the arrival of a baby boy, almost two years after Sidhu Moose Wala was killed.
In a video message posted on social media handles on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh claimed that the Punjab government was interrogating the family regarding the ‘legality’ of the child.
“Due to the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moose Wala) back,” Balkaur Singh said the video, adding, “However, the government has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal.”
In December 2021, the government passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, which stipulates that clinics are permitted to offer ART services to either married couples or single women. The woman undergoing treatment must be between 21 and 50, while the man involved must be between 21 and 55.
The video continued, “I want to request the government, particularly chief minister Bhagwant Mann, to allow for my wife’s treatments to get over. I belong here and will come to any place you call me (for questioning)…I will provide all the legal documents.”
This particular instance has caught the attention of the opposition leaders in the state as well.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took to X and urged the state government to not harass the family. “…Request you to stop harassing the Sidhu family & let them be happy for once!”
BJP spokesperson RP Singh also took to X to share that it was “very shocking” to hear Sidhu Moose Wala’s father’s statement, adding, “CM Maan Sahib, how low can you stoop.”
As per various media reports, Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother, who is 58 years of age, underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive the baby at a hospital in Bhatinda.