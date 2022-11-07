Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out At Trolls Who Were Slamming Indian Covid-19 Vaccine

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to give it back to trolls who were trying to say wrong things about the Indian Covid-19 vaccine program.

Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri Instagram

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 5:57 pm

India, just like the rest of the world has undergone trauma in the last two years when the Pandemic hit the country to the core. Several Indian scientists and doctors gave their sweat and blood to make sure that the patients are treated, and a vaccine is made. While people were busy celebrating the conquest over corona, many were still not happy with the win that was achieved. Lots of social media threads happening around the covid vaccine developed by country's scientists and there is a segment of people who do not consider Indian vaccine effective.

Director Vivek Agnihotri has been fighting against those people, and has been trying to expose them, whoever has had a problem with the vaccination drive. Defending the frontline workers, just like that, the Indian filmmaker took to social media and talked about how bravely our medicos have fought the Covid-19 and brought solutions to us. He wrote “When Covid-19 came, India had nothing to fight. We were blackmailed & left alone to die by the superpowers of medical infra. But our scientists, without resources, fought back like their dharma. We made the fastest & the safest vaccine, created an infra every Indian can be proud of (sic).”

While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box-office for the year 2022.

