Saturday, May 28, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri And Pallavi Joshi To Embark On A Humanity Tour

After the success of 'The Kashmir Files', director Vivek Agnihotri and producer-actor Pallavi Joshi are set to embark on a tour to spread love and awareness about Indian culture in many foreign locations.

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi Instagram/ @vivekagnihotri

Updated: 28 May 2022 5:32 pm

The success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been phenomenal and it has gathered around Rs 350 crores worldwide. Now, director Vivek Agnihotri and producer-actor Pallavi Joshi are embarking on the ‘Humanity Tour’. The success of the movie has inspired the duo to start this tour. 

Agnihotri and Joshi had travelled to the USA last year for the screening of ‘the Kashmir Files’ before its release. Now, they both plan on travelling across various locations out of India for about a month to propagate the Indian culture. 

‘Humanity Tour’ of the duo will begin on May 28 and end on June 26, and will cover various major places across United Kingdom, Germany and Netherlands including Cambridge University, Oxford University, and Birmingham Community. The reason behind the name ‘Humanity Tour’ is that the duo plans on giving back to the society and spreading love and awareness about India. They will give speeches and also screen some impactful movies.  

While talking about this tour, Agnihotri said, “We did a very successful ‘right to justice’ tour in the US for a month and there came a demand from the people in Europe. So we decided to take this humanity tour by traveling to some of the prestigious places like the British Parliament, Scottish Parliament, Human Rights Organisation, and the top universities of the world such as Oxford, Cambridge, and Imperial. We also visited humanitarian organizations like the Jews and the holocaust in Germany. We thought that it is very important for the world to know that if any solution to terrorism and hate is possible, it is possible only through fundamental indict, principles, and values. So Pallavi and I are in this very hectic Europe tour to spread the Indian message of humanity, and why India is going to play a major role in world peace”.

He further added, “Also, it was important that The Kashmir Files have proved to the world how we have tolerated the violence of terrorism with peaceful messages and therefore it is a great opportunity for Indians to showcase themselves as a peaceful and humanitarian society”. 

On the other hand, Joshi also spoke about the tour and said, “When I decided to produce T’he Kashmir Files’, the cause of humanitarianism was in my mind. Not only have we managed to bring the truth out but have also sent out a very strong message of humanitarian, peace, and zero tolerance for terrorism. I am extremely proud of the fact that this message has reached far and wide and hence institutions, and popular universities have invited us for a lecture series worldwide. This endorses peace and humanity for the entire world”. 

Agnihotri is known for being a powerful thought leader and Joshi has established herself as a powerful female producer in the industry. 

