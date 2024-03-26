Art & Entertainment

Vishal Bhardwaj Composed ‘Main Ghana Andhera Hoon’ When He Was In College

Filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for ‘Omkara’, ‘Haider’, ‘Kaminey’ and others, released his new track titled ‘Main Ghana Andhera Hoon’ on Tuesday.

Vishal Bhardwaj
Filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for ‘Omkara’, ‘Haider’, ‘Kaminey’ and others, released his new track titled ‘Main Ghana Andhera Hoon’ on Tuesday.

He has tuned his song to the poetry of Bashir Badr.

Vishal, who admitted to being a die-hard Bashir Badr fan since his youth, composed this song when he was in college.

The song captures the raw emotions that touch the hearts of the listeners. It is a timeless romantic ghazal which portrays the emotions of a lover who is lost in the darkness of love.

It talks about the feeling of being consumed by the intensity of love, where the lover is willing to do anything to be with their beloved.

The visuals of the song cover a range of landscapes and tell the story of a heart fully consumed by the bittersweet feeling of love.

The song keeps the orchestrations minimal and lets the poetry breathe with string instruments lending colours to the soundscape.

