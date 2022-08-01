Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Vince Gilligan Hints At Walter White, Jesse Pinkman Appearing In 'Better Call Saul'

Before the beginning of season 6 of the crime and legal drama television series 'Better Call Saul', the show's co-creator Peter Gould had announced that the duo of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman would indeed appear in the season finale.

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 2:33 pm

With just three episodes to go on air, now in a new development, 'Breaking Bad' creator and 'Better Call Saul' co-creator Vince Gilligan made a surprise announcement, essentially confirming which episode will reintroduce them, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking at a ceremony for the unveiling of the Walter and Jesse statues at the Albuquerque Convention Center -- and standing next to Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul -- Gilligan, as quoted by Entertainment Weekly, said: "Spoiler alert, everybody. You're hearing it first; no one else knows this yet. This coming Monday night, if you happen to be watching the AMC network -- and thanks to them as well -- you might just see these two on the next 'Better Call Saul'."

Paul quickly joked, "Maybe. Maybe."

While it may have been inevitable that the meth-making duo would show up on the acclaimed 'Breaking Bad' prequel, Gould feels that the writers are here to subvert expectations about the type of guest spot.

"I've heard a lot of theories about what's going to happen," he told Entertainment Weekly, "and I'm happy to report I haven't heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact."

He also feels that their patience - and yours - will be rewarded.

"The thing that I'm really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story," Gould averred. "Of course, the low-hanging fruit would've been to have them appear early in season 1, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut [Jonathan Banks]. I hope you agree when you see it."

[With Inputs From IANS]

