Art & Entertainment

Vikram's 62nd Movie Is Titled 'Veera Dheera Sooran'

Superstar Vikram has announced that his 62nd feature film project has been titled "Veera Dheera Sooran".

Advertisement

Instagram
Vikram Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Superstar Vikram has announced that his 62nd feature film project has been titled "Veera Dheera Sooran".

SU Arun Kumar, best known for films such as "Sethupathi", "Sindhubaadh" and "Chithha", has written and directed the movie.

Vikram, who celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday, shared the official poster and teaser of the movie on his official social media pages.

"If you’re a Gangsta.. I’m a Monsta!! #Veeradheerasooran," the "Ponniyin Selvan" actor posted.

The project will be bankrolled by Riya Shibu’s HR Pictures, who have earlier produced films such as “Thugs” and “Mumbaikar”.

GV Prakash Kumar is attached to compose the soundtrack of the movie.

Advertisement

"Veera Dheera Sooran" will also feature SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan and Suraj Venjaramo in pivotal roles.

Vikram most recently featured in Mani Ratnam’s two-part magnum opus “Ponniyin Selvan”. He will next be seen in action spy film “Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam” and “Thangalaan” with director Pa Ranjith.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured