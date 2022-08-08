Vijay Varma On Getting Appreciated For ‘Darlings’: ‘My Parents Are Now Assured Bhooka Nahi Maruga’

Vijay Varma is not a new name in the industry. After making his acting Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's short film titled ‘Shor’, he gave a breakthrough performance in Aniruddh Roy Chowdhury's 2016 film ‘Pink’, which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Amitabh Bachchan. Since then, he has worked in several films including’ Super 30’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Baaghi 3’, ‘Bamfaad’, ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Hurdang’.

Currently, he is being appreciated for his work as an abusive husband in the Netflix film ‘Darlings’, which stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film has been written by Reen along with Parveez Sheikh.

During an interview with Prabhat Khabar, the actor was asked how happy he and his parents are with his recent success. To which, the actor replied, "They do not have much regard for that. My mom is a very normal homely woman. She is mostly busy with her work. Yes, they are now assured that I won't die because of hunger and I can earn my living comfortably. Every time my mom video calls me, she tells me I have slimmed down. She always asks me if I am not eating my food properly."

Well, isn’t that lovely?

In fact, earlier Vijay had also recalled how people used to make fun of him by saying that he is not Shah Rukh Khan.

Adding how the tables have finally turned and he starred in ‘Darlings’, which is backed by SRK’S production Red Chillies Entertainment, he said, “The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respite now. They feared how I’d pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody. I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’, but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film," as quoted by Indian Express.

‘Darlings’ started streaming on Netflix from August 5. Going forward, Vijay has a lineup of projects including ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next and ‘Mirzapur season 3’.