When Vijay was in Kerala last month to shoot for ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ (GOAT), fans went gaga. Multiple visuals emerged from the state which showed how fans crowded the shoot venues to catch one glimpse of Thalapathy. While the actor is currently in Russia shooting for the final leg of the movie, the makers have upped the ante by unveiling the release date of the film.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, director Venkat Prabhu shared a new poster of ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ (GOAT). Sharing the poster, he also shared a major update about the release of the film. The filmmaker revealed that the movie will be released in cinemas on September 5, ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi. He wrote, “Eid vaazhthukaludan.. vinayaga chathurthi ku varrom #TheGreatestOfAllTime from SEPTEMBER 5th!! Namma #Thalapathy ku #WhistlePodu @actorvijay @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @thisisysr #TheGOAT #aVPhero.”
In the poster, the actor is seen in a formal checkered shirt. He is seen sporting a salt and pepper hair and is wearing spectacles. Behind him, the skyline of a city is visible in the background. Take a look at the announcement here.
The tweet has fetched over 23K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Best poster from #GOAT Movie.” A second fan wrote, “We will be seated no matter what.” A third fan commented, “And here comes the announcement…Thalapathy arrives on September 5th…I am ready.”
Additionally, even Vijay took to his social media to share the poster of ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ with his fans. Take a look at it here.
Directed by Venkat Prabhu, ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ stars Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Amir, Sneha, Laila, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles.