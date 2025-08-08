The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of Udaipur Files
Vijay Raaz starrer hit the theatres on Friday
The movie is based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur
Vijay Raaz starrer Udaipur Files (earlier titled Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor's Murder Story) finally saw the day of light after multiple delays due to censorship and legal troubles. The film released in theatres across India on Friday (August 8), after the Delhi high court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the film.
The movie, which is based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, was initially slated for theatrical release on July 11, but was temporarily halted by the Delhi High Court on July 10. On July 21, the Centre cleared it for release. However, on August 1, the Centre withdrew its order and a fresh order was passed on August 6, approving the certification.
Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of Udaipur Files
On Thursday (August 7), the bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard the petition filed by Mohd Javed, an accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, who sought a stay on the release of the movie, challenging the Centre’s August 6 order.
Rejecting the plea, the court said that "the petitioner has not been able to establish a prima facie case in his favour and also that the exhibition of the film is not likely to cause any harm to the right of fair trial of the petitioner to seek fair trial in as much as the trial would be conducted by the learned judge uninfluenced by what is being depicted in the film on account of restraining the judge."
Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy and advocate Saumya Dwivedi, who represented Javed, argued that the release of the movie would prejudice his right to a fair trial, and also the witnesses.
Producer Amit Jani’s counsel, Gaurav Bhatia said that the movie had been re-certified in accordance with 61 cuts and an edited disclaimer, and was produced by taking NOC from the victim’s family and was based on the incident. He further asserted that Jani’s intention was not to vilify any community and its message was "positive."
Kanhaiya Lal's family reacts to the film release
As per a report in IANS, Kanhaiya Lal's son Yash Sahu, while expressing excitement upon the film's release, said, "This movie, which is being released today, is based on the incident of my father, which happened on June 28, 2022. How my father was killed under terrorist conspiracy. These people were connected to Pakistan."
"This is also called NIA's chart sheet. So, all that has been shown in this movie. And there is a message in this movie that such incidents happen in the country, they can be brought in front of the country through a movie, through a cinematic graphic," he added.
He hopes that after watching this movie, people will support them in their fight for justice. "And the criminals will stand with us to get the punishment of hanging as soon as possible," he added.
As per the news agency, Udaipur Files has been released in 4,500 cinemas in India.