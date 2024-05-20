Art & Entertainment

Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar Cast Their Votes, Braving Blistering Mumbai Heat

Actress Vidya Balan cast her vote in Mumbai on Monday. Dressed in an all-white outfit, and wearing sandals, the actress queued up to vote at the M.M. Pupils School in the Khar area of Mumbai.

Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar Photo: X
The actress, addressing the paparazzi stationed at the venue, pointed to the muggy weather and said, "Aaj toh voting karne mein paseena nikal gaya (Today, we have to really sweat to vote!)."

Then she posed for them, showing her index finger with the indelible ink, sat in her car and left for home.

Former actress Urmila Matondkar, who contested for the Mumbai North seat on a Congress ticket in 2019, also exercised her right to vote on Monday. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of herself.

Urmilas Story
Urmila's Story Photo: Instagram
In the picture, she can be seen posing for the camera, showing her index finger. She wore a pair of sunglasses in the picture and she wrote: "#Vote you must. Jai Hind."

Urmila left the Congress and moved over to the Shiv Sena (now Shiv Sena UBT) in 2020. She's not in electoral fray this time around.

