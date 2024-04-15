Art & Entertainment

Vidya Balan: I Never Saw Myself Ever Getting Married, But Then Siddharth Roy Kapur Happened To Me

Acclaimed star Vidya Balan, while giving the mantra of a perfect relationship, talked about how she never pictured herself getting married until she met Siddharth Roy Kapur, her husband.

Touted as one of the best in Indian cinema, Vidya, a National Award winner and a Padma Shri honouree, got married to the love of her life and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012.

Asked what, according to her, is the mantra to a perfect relationship, Vidya told IANS: “I don’t think there is one. At least I haven’t discovered that… The mantra is unique to every relationship. Koi aapke kaan main yeh mantra nahi batayega. Every relationship has its own unique mantra.”

Vidya’s understanding of relationships has evolved.

“Like through the 12 years of marriage and the years of my dating, my understanding of relationships has changed. My understanding of marriage has grown. I am not someone who (ever) saw myself getting married, but then Siddharth happened to me.”

“These years have taught me, and I am sure I will continue to understand and grow with passing time in a relationship,” she added.

However, Vidya did share a secret ingredient for keeping the relationship healthy.

“The one thing I know for sure is that in a relationship between a couple, whether heterosexual or same-sex, you cannot involve a third person.”

She added: “And I don’t mean just an affair, but even another relative or a friend. The relationship is between just two people. That is something I have understood over the years.”

Vidya is now gearing up for her upcoming film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', which will release on April 19. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

