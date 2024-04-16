Veteran Carnatic Musician-Singer KG Jayan Breathes His Last At The Age Of 89

Veteran Carnatic musician and singer KG Jayan, whose devotional tracks have been chartbusters, passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday morning. He breathed his last at his home in Tripunathara, Ernakulam district, Kerala. KG Jayan, father of Malayalam film actor Manoj K Jayan, had been dealing with several health challenges and was undergoing treatment for them.
KG Jayan was a known name in the Malayalam music industry and his compositions, especially his devotional tracks, were loved by all. With his twin brother KG Vijayan, who died in the ’80s, Jayan came up with several tracks that continue to resonate with Malayalees. They were known as the “Jaya-Vijaya” duo.
As reported by Mathrubhumi, KG Jayan was born on November 21, 1934, to Gopalan Thantri and Narayaniamma in Kottayam. The journey of the brothers started off in the world of Carnatic music at the age of nine, under the guidance of biggest names in Carnatic music, including Alathur Brothers and Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar.
Their devotional tracks, including those dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, got significant acclaim. Some of KG Jayan’s evergreen hit include “Ayyanu Thunayay”, “Vishnumaayayil Piranna”, “Mamala Vaazhum”, “Sreekovil Nada Thurannu”, “Saranamayyappaa Swami Saranamayyappaa”, “Ayyappan Thinthakathom” and “Malamukalil Vaazhum Devaa.”
The two even collaborated with the likes of KJ Yesudas and P Leela. The track “Ishta Daivame Swami”, sung by Leela, was in fact, the first Malayalam devotional song performed by a woman. The duo also composed songs for Malayalam films.
For his composed songs, KG Jayan was honoured with several accolades including the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award and the Harivarasanam Award. In 2019, he was awarded with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country. His last rites will reportedly be held on Wednesday. In addition to his son Manoj, Jayan is survived by another son, Biju K Jayan. His wife Sarojini died a couple of years ago.