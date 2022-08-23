Veteran Bollywood Producer A.G. Nadiadwala Laid To Rest In Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood producer of multi-starrer masala films, Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away here following prolonged illness, his son Mushtaq Nadiadwala said on Monday.



He was 91 and breathed his last after battling multiple ailments at the Breach Candy Hospital at around 3 am on Monday.



Gaffarbhai - as he was popularly known in the film industry - is survived by three sons, Firoze, Hafiz and Mushtaq, all into different branches of film industry, daughters, and his nephew Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also a well-known filmmaker.



Gaffarbhai's funeral procession started from the Nadiadwalas' residence, 'Barkat', in Juhu with family members, film personalities and others joining in.



The last rites of Gaffarbhai - who was one of the founders of the major Bollywood production houses with the Nadiadwala films banner - were performed at the Irla Masjid cemetery in Vile Parle on Monday evening.



The Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) mourned Gaffarbhai demise and said: "Deeply saddening news, film producer A.G. Nadiadwala has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."



A large number of film folks, including producers, directors, distributors and others, paid their respects to the departed soul and recalled his contributions to Bollywood for nearly seven decades 1953.



Hailing from a wealthy family with roots in Nadiad near Vadodara in Gujarat, he had launched several banners like AG Films and Pushpa Pictres and was one of the founders of the Nadiadwala Films launched by his father A.K. Nadiadwala and brother S. Nadiadwala.



The family was also into realty investment, and at one time controlled around 5,000 acres of land in the Malad-Goregaon suburb. The family also built studios in Mumbai and Gujarat, and was into film distribution and allied businesses.



Veteran actor Ajay Devgn said in a condolence message: "Deepest condolences on the passing of Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father and he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Om Shanti A.G. Nadiadwala Saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family."

Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. 🕉 Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family. pic.twitter.com/xf1oxwhOoH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 22, 2022



Over the years, Gaffarbhai produced more than 50 films, including 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa', 'Lahu Ke Do Rang', 'Shankar Shambhu', 'Jhutha Sach', 'Sone Pe Suhaga', "Watan Ke Rakhwale', 'Welcome', 'Hera Pheri' and more.



Many of his films were characterised by multiple star casts, dizzying twists and turns in the story-line, lavish sets or locales, memorable music, and comprising all the other 'masala' ingredients that went into making many of his productions a success at the box office, making the Nadiadwalas a household name.