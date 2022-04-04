Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Has Sajid Nadiadwala Backed Out Of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' goes on the floors on May 9. It was originally backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala as well. However, due to the recent developments, it seems that Salman Khan will be handling the production of the film solely as of now.

Has Sajid Nadiadwala Backed Out Of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?
Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan Instagram/ @nadiadwalagrandson

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 7:47 pm

For all the Salman Khan fans out there, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is going to be a special movie. The title of the movie itself has a hook to it. The film directed by Farad Samji will also see Khan with actress Pooja Hegde. Initially, the project was being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala but it seems like the case is not the same now. 

Khan and Nadiadwala have been friends for a while since their first association for ‘Judwaa’ in 1997, according to Koimoi. They have collaborated many times since then for movies like ‘Kick’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, etc. 

Related stories

Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Shares A Cryptic Post, Tags Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Venkatesh Returns To Bollywood With Salman Khan For Sajid Nadiadwala's Next After A 25-Year Break

However, the reports from Times Of India suggest that Nadiadwala felt the need of working on the script of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. But Khan has contrary views and feels like the script is ok and the film can begin rolling. Due to this conflict of opinions, Nadiadwala Grandsons have decided on stepping back and letting Khan lead the production. 

Salman Khan Starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Will be a remake of This South film

There is no confirmed news as of now, but it might be possible that ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will be fully produced by SKF (Salman Khan Films). It is important to note that the news doesn’t mean that there are fights between the duo. The decision was mutual and since the friendship of Khan and Nadiadwala is very old there is an understanding between them. 

On the production front, the movie begins its shoot on a set in Panvel on May 9. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sajid Nadiadwala Salman Khan Salman Khan Films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Film Production Art And Entertainment Upcoming Movies Upcoming Bollywood Movie Pooja Hedge Salman Khan Sajid Nadiadwala India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Hijab Row, ‘Boycott Halal’ Turns Violent In Karnataka, BJP Leader Calls Halal ‘Economic Jihad’

After Hijab Row, ‘Boycott Halal’ Turns Violent In Karnataka, BJP Leader Calls Halal ‘Economic Jihad’

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru