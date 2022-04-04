Has Sajid Nadiadwala Backed Out Of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

For all the Salman Khan fans out there, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is going to be a special movie. The title of the movie itself has a hook to it. The film directed by Farad Samji will also see Khan with actress Pooja Hegde. Initially, the project was being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala but it seems like the case is not the same now.

Khan and Nadiadwala have been friends for a while since their first association for ‘Judwaa’ in 1997, according to Koimoi. They have collaborated many times since then for movies like ‘Kick’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, etc.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

However, the reports from Times Of India suggest that Nadiadwala felt the need of working on the script of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. But Khan has contrary views and feels like the script is ok and the film can begin rolling. Due to this conflict of opinions, Nadiadwala Grandsons have decided on stepping back and letting Khan lead the production.

There is no confirmed news as of now, but it might be possible that ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will be fully produced by SKF (Salman Khan Films). It is important to note that the news doesn’t mean that there are fights between the duo. The decision was mutual and since the friendship of Khan and Nadiadwala is very old there is an understanding between them.

On the production front, the movie begins its shoot on a set in Panvel on May 9.