Veteran actor Ashok Saraf has been selected by the Maharashtra Government for the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to his social media to announce this news. This is the highest award that is given by the state government.
Veteran Actor Ashok Saraf To Be Honoured With Maharashtra Bhushan, Fans Call It A 'Well-Deserved' Win
Eknath Shinde took to his X (formerly, Twitter) account to announce this news about Ashok Saraf. He congratulated the actor and took note of his contribution to the field of arts. In his announcement, he also took note of the diverse roles that the actor has portrayed in his career. The minister wrote, “Senior Marathi film and theater actor Ashok Saraf has been announced by the Chief Minister @mieknathshinde for the year 2023 Mana #महाराष्ट्रभूषण Award for his substantial contribution to the field of arts.”
The post continues, “The Chief Minister spoke to Ashok Saraf and congratulated him. While congratulating Ashok Saraf, he has said that not only comedy but also various shades from serious to villainous tendencies have been created through his acting and he has dominated the audience.”
Take a look at the announcement made by Eknath Shinde here.
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Excellent. He should have deservedly honoured long back. Congratulations to Ashok Saraf a very versatile actor.” A second user mentioned, “Ashok Saraf is not only a great actor but also a good human being. He has brightened the Marathi film and theater industry with his humor and acting. It is only fitting that he receives this award.” A third user commented, “Awesome! Ashok Saraf received the Maharashtra Bhushan Award which is an honor for the Marathi film and theater industry. He is a veteran actor whose acting skills and personality have made a home in the hearts of the audience.”
Ashok Saraf is a known face in cinema. The 76-year-old actor started his career with Marathi theatre. He has acted in Marathi as well as Hindi films. He played the role of Anand Mathur in the hit TV show, ‘Hum Paanch.’ He was also seen in films like ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Singham’, ‘Karan Arjun’, and ‘Gupt’ to name a few. While the actor is known for his comic roles, he also played villainous characters in his career.