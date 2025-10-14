Varun Dhawan Exits No Entry 2? Boney Kapoor Breaks Silence On Reports

Earlier, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Boney expressed regret for not being able to retain the original trio, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, in the sequel. He said, "Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8 to 10 years but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved."