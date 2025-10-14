Varun Dhawan Exits No Entry 2? Boney Kapoor Breaks Silence On Reports

Recent reports claimed Varun Dhawan had left No Entry 2 due to scheduling issues
Producer Boney Kapoor refuted the claims and assured Dhawan is very much part of the film
Diljit Dosanjh dropped out of the film recently
After Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2, reports started doing the rounds that actor Varun Dhawan has also departed from the upcoming project due to scheduling issues. Now, producer Boney Kapoor, addressing the media reports, clarified that Varun is still part of the No Entry sequel. Read on to know what he has said.
Boney Kapoor on reports of Varun Dhawan's exit from No Entry 2
As per reports, in a statement, Boney clarified that Varun and Arjun Kapoor are part of the film. "We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film. We are in active discussions to lock our other hero and the rest of the cast," the producer said.
Diljit Dosanjh no longer part of No Entry 2
Kapoor had earlier told NDTV that he and Diljit had parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning. "Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together," he had said.
No Entry 2, a sequel to the 2005 blockbuster, was scheduled to go on floors in October 2025 with its new cast. It will be directed by Anees Bazmee, who also helmed the first part.
Earlier, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Boney expressed regret for not being able to retain the original trio, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, in the sequel. He said, "Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8 to 10 years but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved."
Coming back to Varun, he was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor.