Urvashi Dholakia Fun To Shoot With, Says ‘Pushpa Impossible’ Co-Star Karuna Pandey

Television actress Karuna Pandey has heaped praise on her 'Pushpa Impossible' co-star Urvashi Dholakia, whom she said is fun to shoot with.

Karuna Pandey, Urvashi Dholakia Photo: Instagram
Karuna took to Instagram stories and shared some glimpses from the show featuring her as Pushpa Randeriya Patel and Urvashi as Advocate Devi Singh Shekhawat.

Story Photo: Instagram
Karuna wrote: “It so much to shoot with u @urvashidholakia” but she missed out the word “fun”.

Urvashi corrected her and wrote: “U forgot to write fun @karunakanchan but I understood and trust me the feelings are mutual sweetheart.”

'Pushpa Impossible' stars Karuna in the titular role. It tells the story of Pushpa Randeriya Patel, a 45-year-old woman from Patna, who lives in the Bapodhra Chawl of Mumbai with her children and their daily life struggles.

