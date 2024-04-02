Art & Entertainment

TV Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor To Play Comic Rapper In 'Udaariyaan'; Begins Shoot

Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor, known for his work in 'Left Right Left', 'Doli Armaanon Ki', has now joined the cast of the popular family drama 'Udaariyaan'.

According to the sources, "Kunal is the new entry in 'Udaariyaan'. He will start shooting from today. He will be playing the role of Ranvijay, who is a comic rapper."

'Udaariyaan' has recently taken a leap of six years, and the plot takes a pivotal turn in the lives of Aasmaa (Aditi Bhagat) and Armaan (Anurag Chahal).

The lead protagonist of the show, Aasmaa, gives birth to twins, Meher and Qudrat, setting the stage for a tumultuous series of circumstances. The show also stars Alisha Parveen as Alia.

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, Kunal last featured in the show 'Maitree', wherein he played the negative character of Saransh.

He has also starred in shows like 'Remix', 'Maayka', 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', and 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya'.

