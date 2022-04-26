Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Tom Hardy Starrer 'Venom 3' In The Works At Sony Pictures

Tom Hardy’s Venom last appeared in a credits scene of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

A still from the film 'Venom' Twitter

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 12:26 pm

Sony Pictures is developing a third installment in the Tom Hardy-led 'Venom' franchise.

The film comes following the back-to-back box office successes of 2021’s 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and 2018's 'Venom'. 

The movie franchise features Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock and his unwitting sidekick and parasite Venom, the otherworldly lethal protector in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters.

Hardy’s Venom last appeared in a credits scene of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' a box office success that grossed $1.89 billion globally.

According to Variety, the studio is also planning one more film in the 'Ghostbusters' movie series. The film will be a follow-up to 2021’s reboot 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife.'

Sony announced both the projects at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners. 

Details of either of the projects were not shared at the event.

[With Inputs From PTI]

