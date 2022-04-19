Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Tom Cruise Put The Cast Of 'Top Gun: Maverick' Through Gruelling Flight Training

Tom Cruise's much awaited 'Top Gun: Maverick' will release in the UK on May 25. While talking about it the actor opened up about the gruel-some flight training the entire cast did on his request.

Tom Cruise Instagram/ @tomcruise

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 10:25 pm

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise reportedly put the cast of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ through ‘gruelling’ flight training while preparing for the movie. The much awaited film will see Cruise reprise his role as the US naval aviator, Pete Mitchell, and will be released 36 years after the original in 1986. 

The behind-the-scenes footage shows Cruise explaining how the cast underwent challenging, all-encompassing aviation training just on his request, according to independent.co.uk. 

Cruise said, “We worked with the Navy and the Top Gun school to formulate how to shoot it practically, because if we’re gonna do it, we’re gonna fly in the F-18s.”

The actors also learnt to operate the cameras while in the jet. Cruise said, “I had to really teach them cinematography and the lighting so they understood what’s gonna look good on camera… I’m very proud of what we all accomplished. Each one of them are extraordinary.”

The producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, added, “ The aviation sequences had to be real, so our actors went through three months of gruelling training.” Footage showed the cast flying high-speed planes and taking part in a “challenging” underwater programme.”

Actor Monica Barbaro also explained that, “Tom designed this all-encompassing aviation training for all the actors”. Actor Miles Teller said, “Everybody thought it would be impossible for the actors to really be in the jets,” while Glen Powell added, “But that’s the gift that Tom gave us, that by the time we got up there, we could handle it.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is set to release on May 25 in the UK cinemas. 

