Tom Cruise Could Walk International Space Station For Upcoming Film

After doing every possible daredevil stunt on the Earth, real life action star Tom Cruise could well be off to his next destination - this time the International Space Station.

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:06 pm

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor could be blasted off into space to perform a spacewalk for an upcoming film, becoming the first civilian to do so, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Universal chairwoman Dame Donna Langley hinted at the future movie, which would see the 60-year-old Hollywood actor making history at the International Space Station if all goes to plan.

The British film executive, 54, said that Tom would be flown into space before disembarking from the rocket. All of this would be caught on camera for the film.

It would be one of the many amazing things the 'Top Gun' star has done for the silver screen - from learning how to fly planes, abseiling down the tallest building in the world and scaling cliffs.

"We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station", Donna explained to the BBC, quoted by Mirror.

"And hopefully he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station," she added.

She also shared a few details about Tom's character in the secretive blockbuster: "He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth."

