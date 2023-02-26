Tom Cruise And Stephen Spielberg's 'Feud' Ends After 20 Years At Oscars Lunch

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and award-winning filmmaker Stephen Spielberg 's reported feud has come to an end after 20 years at Oscars lunch.



The pair apparently haven't seen eye to eye since working together on War of the Worlds in 2005, but it looks like the Hollywood pair have made amends, reports mirror.co.uk.



The director praised Top Gun: Maverick at a recent Oscars luncheon, saying: "You saved Hollywood's a***, and you might have saved theatrical distribution."



The film earned almost $1.5 billion at the box office and was credited for single-handedly reviving interest in cinemas after Covid shutdowns.



But the making up comes almost 20 years after they reportedly first fell out.



After working together on War of the Worlds back in 2005, Spielberg was reportedly unhappy about Cruise's infamous couch-jumping on an episode of Oprah while he gushed about his then-romance with Katie Holmes.



He reportedly believed that the way Tom acted cost War of the Worlds $30m in box office takings, but the movie was still a huge success that made over $600m.



During an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's talk show in May 2005 the actor was supposed to be promoting the movie but instead jumped onto her couch to proclaim his love for Holmes.



At one point, Tom said: "Yes, we're talking about War of the Worlds."



Cruise then further angered Spielberg, according to reports, after he blasted Brooke Shields for taking antidepressants.



He said that she was "irresponsible" for using antidepressants to treat her postpartum depression.



Cruise, who is one of Scientology's leading members, is opposed to psychiatric therapy and the use of psychiatric medicines because of the church.