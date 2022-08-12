Timothee Chalamet's A Cannibal In Love In First 'Bones And All' Teaser

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet's cannibal love story 'Bones and All' has released its first teaser trailer, courtesy of the Oscar nominee's Twitter page.



The film marks the actor's reunion with director Luca Guadagnino, whose 2017 film 'Call Me by Your Name' earned Chalamet his first Oscar nomination. The movie is set for a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.



Guadagnino's last world premiere at the fest was 2018's 'Suspiria' remake, reports 'Variety'.



Based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the coming-of-age story follows cannibal lovers Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they road trip across America.



Michael Stuhlbarg also stars in the film adaptation along with Andre Holland, Chloe Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz and Mark Rylance. The screenplay is written by David Kajganich, who previously worked with Guadagnino on 'Suspiria' and 2015's 'A Bigger Splash'.



Speaking about the film, Guadagnino said in a statement: "There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society, that I am drawn toward and touched by."



"I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face. The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?"



'Bones and All' is produced by Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Dave Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d'Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti, Peter Spears and Chalamet. Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Marco Colombo and Moreno Zani serve as executive producers.



The film's financiers are The Apartment Pictures, 3 Marys Entertainment, Memo Films, Tenderstories, Elafilm, Wise Pictures, Excelsa, Serfis and Piace. MGM secured domestic and international distribution rights, and Vision Distribution will distribute the film in Italy.



'Bones and All' debuts in theaters on November 23. The 2022 Venice Film Festival runs August 31-September 10.