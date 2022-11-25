The Weeknd Shares Pictures Of Him Babysitting Kittens

Rapper The Weeknd has sent the Internet into a frenzy with his recent post of him babysitting a tiny, cute kitten.

The 32-year-old posted the photos on Instagram on Wednesday, November 23, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The first image showed the kitten sitting front and centre with the musician being cut slightly out of frame. The second snap, meanwhile, saw the Canadian native playing games as his furry friend sat next to him.

In the third one, The Weeknd snuggled with the gray cat. In the last photo, the kitten was seen hiding underneath a blanket in front of his dog, a Doberman Pinscher.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the pictures. "So cute, I love a man who loves animals," one person in particular raved, while another penned, "Just fell on my knees."

Others, on the other hand, sent out flirty comments.

"I'm a cat, pls babysit me," one individual joked. "you can adopt me, i can meow too," someone else chimed in, with a different user writing, "I wunna b that cat SOOOOOO bad."

This was not the first time The Weeknd drove fans wild.

A few months prior, the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez wowed fans after he showed off his tongue skills during his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour.

Several videos circulating on social media saw the "Blinding Light" hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, flicking his tongue in a suggestive manner while performing his song 'Often' from his 2015 album 'Beauty Behind the Madness'. It prompted the crowd to scream.

'Often' itself finds The Weeknd asking a woman to bring a friend so they can have a threesome. Elsewhere on the tune, the Grammy Award winner unabashedly revels in having wild sex escapades.