The Times Of India Announces Re-Launch Of TOIFA Awards With OTT Edition

The Times of India has re-launched TOIFA Awards with its inaugural OTT edition.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday in the presence of Sivakumar Sundaram, Chief Executive Officer (Publishing) & Executive Director of Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd. (BCCL), along with the advisory council member and a producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (Founder, Roy Kapur Films), and Shibashish Sarkar (President of the Producers Guild of India).

"We are delighted to launch the TOIFA – Hindi OTT edition. Through a rigorous voting process in partnership with the Producers Guild of India, we will celebrate outstanding talent from across 28 different award categories on OTT," Sundaram said during the conference.

"We are confident that TOIFA OTT awards will provide credible and prestigious recognition for outstanding work in the streaming space," Sarkar added.

Kapur is part of the advisory committee of the awards with members such as Shoojit Sircar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sameer Nair, Nikhil Advani, Raveena Tandon, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Madhureeta Mukherjee.

"I have been most impressed by the commitment of the organizers to create a credible and respected platform that will recognize excellence in streaming," he said.

Sarkar said he is confident that the awards will provide "credible and prestigious recognition for outstanding work in the streaming space".

The TOIFA OTT Edition 2023 is slated to take place in the last week of July and aims to celebrate and honour exemplary talent in acting, content creation, and technical prowess in Hindi films and series premiering on Indian online video streaming platforms.

