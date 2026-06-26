The India Story Teaser: Kajal Aggarwal And Shreyas Talpade Confront Dangers Of Pesticide Farming

The official teaser for the upcoming social thriller The India Story was unveiled.
The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade.
The story focuses on a silent health crisis and dangers associated with pesticide farming in India.
Actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade have collaborated for the social thriller, The India Story. Directed by Chettan DK, the film follows Advocate Archana defending a middle-class man against corporate pesticide malpractices.
The official teaser for The India Story was unveiled today, ahead of its July release. The project marks the maiden collaboration between Aggarwal and Talpade.
What's in The India Story teaser
The teaser starts with protests against Advocate Archana (played by Aggarwal), a righteous lawyer defending Yogesh Patil (played by Talpade), a middle-class man who is dealing with his personal loss caused by the malpractices of huge corporations and their illegitimate use of pesticides.
Archana takes up Patil's case and together, they fight for justice against all odds, while unraveling the dangerous reality of pesticide farming that causes major health crisis and deaths.
Watch the teaser here.
What Talpade and Aggarwal said about The India Story
"Pesticide farming is an issue that affects every household, yet we rarely stop to think about its consequences. Through my character's journey, I hope audiences connect with the emotional struggle of an ordinary parent fighting against a system much larger than himself. This is a story that entertains, but more importantly, starts an important conversation," Talpade said.
Aggarwal said the story resonated with her on a very personal level "because it reflects the fears and concerns that many parents carry today."
Director Chettan said that through the film, they wanted to shed light on the alarming reality of pesticide farming and the silent health crisis it creates.
The India Story release date
Written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, it is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.
Cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami and sound designer Anmol Bhave are part of the technical team.
The India Story will hit the screens on July 24 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.