Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
The Handmaid's Tale To Return For 5th Season On Hulu

Now in its fifth season, 'The Handmaid's Tale' featuring Elisabeth Moss, explores the dystopian world of Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name.

A Still From The Trailer YouTube

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 3:11 pm

The fifth season of the award-winning series ‘The Handmaid's Tale’ will premiere on Hulu on September 14. The series features Elisabeth Moss in the lead role. It is created by Bruce Miller and is based on Margaret Atwood's iconic dystopian novel of the same name. 

Series lead star Moss shared the announcement date in an Instagram post on Monday night, adding she has also directed two episodes of the upcoming instalment.

Bradley Whitford stars as Commander Joseph Lawrence, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O. T. Fagbenle as Luke, Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, and Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole also reprise their roles.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the official synopsis for the new season reads "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah," it reads.

Alexis Bledel, who played Emily on the critically acclaimed drama since its first season premiered, exited the series last month.

‘The Handmaid's Tale’ will return on September 14 with two episodes. New episodes will stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

[With Inputs From PTI]

