Nia Sharma Explains How She Put Together Her Handmade Red Outfit For 'Suhagan Chudail'

Nia Sharma, who plays the lead in the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail', has opened up about her custom-created striking red ensemble, which is the result of numerous fittings and experiments to achieve the perfect blend of seductive and sinister.

Set to become the signature look of the chudail, Nia's exquisite red creation boasts elaborate stonework and delicate embroidery.

Talking about the outfit, Nia shared: "Deciding what my character Nishigandha should look like in 'Suhagan Chudail' was a really exciting creative process for me as an actor and someone who loves fashion. From the very beginning, when I first read the script, I knew this role needed a truly special and unique look."

The show's stylist, Annuradha Khuranna, handcrafted Nia's red ensemble entirely -- from the ornate blouse and lehenga to the statement jewellery pieces.

"There's just something so special about wearing an outfit that a designer has made completely by hand from start to finish. I must say, my amazing stylist Annuradha perfectly understood the vision I had in mind and used her talents to handcraft this stunning red ensemble for Nishigandha," she shared.

Nia worked with Khuranna, trying on various looks before finally settling on the red aesthetic. To ensure sartorial perfection, even the jewellery pieces adorning Nia were painstakingly handmade rather than sourced from existing collections.

Nia added: "We tried out many different colours, styles, and textures before deciding on this beautifully hand-embroidered masterpiece. The phenomenal response to my look from fans has made all the effort worth it.”

'Suhagan Chudail' will premiere on May 27 at 10.30 p.m. on Colors.

