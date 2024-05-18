Television

Janhvi Kapoor Showers Praise On 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant's 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka' Act

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who appeared on the 'Superstar Singer 3', was left impressed by the performance of young talent Kshitij Saxena on the song 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka' and said she wonders where he gets this level of energy.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The new episode of the kids singing reality show is titled 'Qawwali Nights'.

Janhvi came to promote her latest movie, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'.

Marathi Mulgi Sayli and Kshitij from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, gave an energetic performance on the song 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka' from the Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'Main Hoon Na'.

Amazed by the performance, Janhvi said: "I am astounded by how well each of you performed. I was surprised by Kshitij's performance, who was peacefully sitting next to me and calmly talking to others. But, when he performed on stage, it made me wonder where he gets this level of energy. I was stunned by your power, and alap, you nailed it."

Fascinated by the performance, singer Richa Sharma, who was also the special guest, said: "My roots are also from Uttar Pradesh, I’d also visited Pilibhit during my teenage years. I truly appreciate how Kshitij’s mother has motivated him to follow his passion. I believe that looking at her, other parents will also find inspiration, which will help in their children's future. And Kshitij, keep shining and make your country proud."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.

