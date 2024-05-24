Television

Gaurav More Shakes A Leg With Moushumi Chatterjee On ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’

In the upcoming episode of 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge', comedian Gaurav More recreated the classic track 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' from the 1979 film 'Manzil' along with the evergreen actress Moushumi Chatterjee.

Gaurav adds a pinch of humour to the act by using a colourful umbrella as a prop, presenting Moushumi with a rose, and immediately proceeding to fall into a faint. Their sweet act promises to be a treat to the eyes.

Talking about sharing the stage with Moushumi, Gaurav said: "Sharing the stage with the legendary Moushumi was a dream come true. Her grace and sportsmanship throughout our performance were truly inspiring. It's an immense honour to share the stage with such an iconic figure, and her generosity and talent elevated every moment we shared."

The new episode of 'Madness Machayenge' will air on Saturday at 9.30 p.m. on Sony.

