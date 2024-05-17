‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Abdu Rozik took the entire world by surprise when he took to his Instagram to share pictures from his engagement. The Tajikistani singer got engaged to Amira in a quiet ceremony in Sharjah. As the singer gears up for his wedding, he recalled how Salman Khan had called him up to congratulate him on his engagement.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Abdu Rozik talked about how the news of his engagement shocked everyone. He mentioned how he was thankful to his friends and family who helped him keep the news under wraps. He recalled how Salman Khan called to congratulate him and is likely to attend his wedding.
He said, “My engagement was a surprise to everyone. I chose not to tell anyone before the engagement on April 24. I feel grateful my family and team helped me keep this private. But as soon as Salman Bhai heard the news, he called to congratulate me. He gave me his blessings and it means a lot to me. I look forward to having my bada bhaijaan (elder brother) at my wedding. My friends from ‘Bigg Boss’ too like Shiv Thakare, were surprised but happy for me.”
In the same conversation, Rozik revealed that he met Amira at an Italian restaurant in Dubai. He mentioned that they exchanged numbers and stayed in touch. He added that he confessed his feelings and proposed marriage to her.
After he announced his engagement, the singer was trolled by some social media users. He took to his Instagram to call out the negative comments and penned a long note. He wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has congratulated me and wished us well but from happy news I also have to talk about something bad that’s happening. I want to say the negative comments and those who are making fun of me and being nasty is very sad.”
Abdu Rozik is set to tie the knot in July 7 this year.