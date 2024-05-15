Abdu Rozik Calls Out Trolls Making Fun Of His Wedding Announcement: I Also Deserve To Be Happy

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik recently got engaged to the love of his life, Amira. Abdu shared pics from his engagement on social media without revealing the face of his fiancee. Abdu is all set to get married in July this year. While his fans and friends showered him with lots of love and blessings, a section of people made fun of his engagement and his decision to get married. They trolled him with 'nasty' trolls. This has hurt Abdu. He has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he called out the trolls and also requested them to be 'kind'.