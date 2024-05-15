Television

Abdu Rozik Calls Out Trolls Making Fun Of His Wedding Announcement: I Also Deserve To Be Happy

Abdu Rozik shared a video on his Instagram handle where he called out the trolls for questioning his engagement with Amira. He also requested them to be 'kind'.

Abdu Rozik reacts to people trolling him for his engagement and wedding news
'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik recently got engaged to the love of his life, Amira. Abdu shared pics from his engagement on social media without revealing the face of his fiancee. Abdu is all set to get married in July this year. While his fans and friends showered him with lots of love and blessings, a section of people made fun of his engagement and his decision to get married. They trolled him with 'nasty' trolls. This has hurt Abdu. He has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he called out the trolls and also requested them to be 'kind'.

Abdu wrote a note that read: "Thank you to everyone who has congratulated me and wished us well but from happy news I also have to talk about something bad that’s happening. I want to say the negative comments and those who are making fun of me and being nasty is very sad. Imagine Amira and her family are reading these comments (sic)''.

Abdu Rozik and his fiance Amira
Abdu Rozik and his fiance Amira Photo: Instagram
The 20-year-old singer also said that his wedding announcement has gone from 'best news to a nightmare'. He added, “We went public after a lot of discussion and reluctance and unfortunately it is going from best news to a nightmare. People get married who are deaf blind no arms no legs but because I’m small you make fun of me. My health is good allhamdulillah and I deserve to be happy also''.

He further wrote, "Please be kind to each other and respect each other as at end of day we don’t know how our children will look and these jokes are damaging and affect people mentally, we need to learn to love and be kind first then educate others."

Abdu concluded his post, “I used to be ashamed of who I am and my size and many families used to hide their children who are like me. But now allhamdulillah I and all the others like me have to stand tall and be accepted''.

Abdu and Amira are all set to tie the knot in Dubai on July 7, 2024. Several Indian celebrities including Salman Khan and Shiv Thakare are likely to attend the wedding. 

