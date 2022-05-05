‘Bigg Boss 15’ winne Tejasswi Prakash will enter Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’ as her warden. Prakash will be the ‘Queen’s Warden’ having a special power ‘Queen’s Card’, as per the Indian Express. She will also join her real life boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who is the jailor of the show.

The show’s makers release a teaser ahead of Prakash’s appearance on the show. The actress is currently playing the lead role in ‘Naagin 6’, will be seen in her character itself. In the video, Prakash promises some ‘Atyachaar’ on the contestants. The current contestants include Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula, the confirmed finalists.

Prakash also expressed her excitement surrounding her entry in the show. She said in a statement, “I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed Warden. The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can’t wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.”