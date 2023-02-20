Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tamil Super Star Dhanush Gifts Parents A Palatial Home In Chennai

Home Art & Entertainment

Tamil Super Star Dhanush Gifts Parents A Palatial Home In Chennai

Tamil Superstar Dhanush, whose latest movie 'Vaathi' released on February 17 and collected more than 20 crore at the box office, is in the news for a different reason.

Dhanush
Dhanush IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:51 pm

Tamil Superstar Dhanush, whose latest movie 'Vaathi' released on February 17 and collected more than 20 crore at the box office, is in the news for a different reason.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)


He has gifted a palatial home to his parents, Kasthuriraja and Vijayalakshmi. The beautiful and luxurious home is situated in the posh Poes Garden area of Chennai where former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa has a bungalow.

Actor, Director and President of Dhanush Fan club, Subramaniam Siva broke the news about Dhanush gifting the palatial home to his parents.

Siva said in a Tamil tweet: "My younger brother Dhanush's new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime he has provided his parents a paradise-like home. Even more success and achievements will to chase you. May you live long and be an inspiration for the young generation in honouring parents."

Dhanush is a national award-winning actor and his performances in movies like Asuran, Thiruda Thiruda and others catapulted him to the big league of Tamil film industry.

While he had announced his separation from his wife Aishwarya Rajanikanth, the daughter of south Indian mega star Rajanikanth, there are unconfirmed reports that they have reconciled for their children, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja. The marriage, according to unconfirmed reports, was reconciled due to the efforts of Rajanikanth.

Related stories

Trailer Out For Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil Bilingual 'Sir/Vaathi'

SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, Shahid Kapoor At Star-Studded 'Dasara' Teaser Release

Kannada Cinema Veteran Shiva Rajkumar Declares He's A Fan Of Dhanush

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Cinema Dhanush Vaathi Kasthuri Raja Vijayalakshmi J Jayalalithaa Chief Minister Subramanian Siva
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme